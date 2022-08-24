DGAP-News: Wempe transfers IT landscape to q.beyond

DGAP-News: q.beyond AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Wempe transfers IT landscape to q.beyond



24.08.2022 / 10:00 CET/CEST

Wempe transfers IT landscape to q.beyond

Renowned Hamburg jeweller modernises its IT

q.beyonds infrastructure as a service provides greater flexibility

High-security data centres and cybersecurity services offer all-round protection

Cologne, 24 August 2022 Wempe, the family-run timepiece and jewellery retailer with its own watch production and jewellery manufacturing, is migrating its IT landscape to the private cloud at q.beyond AG. To this end, the IT service provider is making cloud resources available at its certified high-security data centres in Germany. Furthermore, Wempe is drawing on consulting and security services offered by q.beyond AG to modernise and increase the flexibility of its own IT landscape.

For us as a Hamburg company with a long tradition, one thing is clear: We will only remain successful if we align all our services and digital processes to our customers. That is precisely what our focus is in our IT and why we continually modernising our IT landscape, explains Frank Hennigfeld, Chief Digital Officer at Wempe. Modern IT tools ensure that processes are seamlessly dovetailed and also reduce complexity, meaning we can focus even more clearly on generating added value in our business. The basis is provided by infrastructure as a service (IaaS) solutions from the private cloud at q.beyond AG.

High-security resources at the touch of a button

The company is currently transferring its IT resources to q.beyond. Here, Wempes IT team is working closely together with experts from the IT service provider. The foundation for providing the IaaS services is a virtual cockpit based on technologies from the virtualisation specialist VMware. This enables IT resources to be assembled and administered in line with requirements. Furthermore, the services provided by q.beyond also include support with specific issues relating to the transition and redundant links in two data centres, as well as making the know-how of its IT experts available to Wempe.

Within Microsofts Cloud Solution Provider (CSP) programme, Wempe is now also procuring its licences for Microsoft products from q.beyond. And together with q.beyonds subsidiary datac, the company will in future convert its telephony to voice over IP (VoIP) via Microsoft Teams. Moreover, datac is currently providing support with the introduction of Microsoft Intune, a solution for client and mobile device management (MDM).

SMEs in a partnership of equals

Frank Hennigfeld: The top criterion for selecting q.beyond: We were looking for a competent IT service partner to work with in a partnership of equals, two SMEs pooling their strengths. That means that with our concerns we are not just a number, but have personal contact partners who can offer us uncomplicated assistance.

The second criterion motivating our decision is the flexible cost model. That is because the private cloud services offered by q.beyond are highly scalable. For us as the customer, it means we can receive very flexible service provision on terms that are also attractive. And the icing on the cake is the high degree of security at certified data centres made in Germany and valuable IT consulting services provided by q.beyond AG.

Thies Rixen, a member of q.beyonds management, adds: This successful cooperation with a sophisticated customer from the luxury goods sector such as Wempe shows how well our portfolio of hybrid cloud services is being received in the market. Our target group of medium-sized companies has a great need to modernise its own IT and thus lay a foundation for new digital services. As these companies always have individual needs, we tailor our IT services so that they are a 100% fit for our customers. We do that by drawing on our highly standardised and simultaneously highly scalable services. We are delighted that Wempe, a Hamburg-based company with a long tradition, has chosen us!



About Gerhard D. Wempe GmbH & Co. KG

The Wempe name is synonymous with fine timepieces and jewellery. This family-owned company, which is based in Hamburg and was founded in 1878, is headed by Kim-Eva Wempe (who was born in 1962) and has 32 showrooms in cities all over the world, including New York, Paris, and London. The company has been closely connected for generations with the renowned watch manufactures of Switzerland and Germany. Wempe produces its own Glashütte I/SA brand wristwatch chronometers in Glashütte, Saxony, and its own By Kim brand jewelry in Schwäbisch Gmünd. In addition, Wempe operates the largest independent watch workshop in Europe and has been certified as a Best Place to Learn in Germany since 2015.



About q.beyond AG

q.beyond AG is the key to successful digitalisation. We help our customers find the best digital solutions for their business and then put them into practice. Our strong team of 1,100 people accompanies SME customers securely and reliably throughout their digital journey. We are experts in Cloud, SAP and SaaS. With nationwide locations and its own certified data centres, q.beyond is one of Germanys leading IT service providers.



Contact

q.beyond AG

Arne Thull

Head of Investor Relations/Mergers & Acquisitions

T +49 221 669 8724

invest@qbeyond.de

www.qbeyond.de