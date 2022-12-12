DI-Core Predictive Maintenance Software Selected by Major IDM

Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ: COHU), a global supplier of equipment and services optimizing semiconductor manufacturing yield and productivity, today announced that a major European IDM has selected and deployed Cohu’s Predictive Maintenance (PdM) software. PdM is part of a suite of data analytics software products sold under the DI-Core Data Intelligence System brand. The software is sold per handler based on an annual subscription.

PdM software provides real-time component and thermal performance analytics that enables semiconductor manufacturers to significantly improve overall equipment efficiency for Cohu’s large installed base of handlers. By analyzing a broad range of internal handler sensor data, the software provides advance notice to perform proactive maintenance to minimize failures and increase equipment uptime. PdM extends Cohu’s handler automation capability for semiconductor manufacturers’ lights out automated factory and Industry 4.0 initiatives.

Implementing predictive maintenance enables increased productivity by reducing downtime and increasing production output per machine. The market for predictive maintenance software as part of the global manufacturing industry is estimated at $1.0B and is projected to grow at 20% CAGR.

"We are pleased to introduce our DI-Core PdM software and receive validation with an order from a major IDM,” said Luis Müller, Cohu President and CEO. "After extensive evaluation, the customer has deployed PdM on Cohu MATRiX handlers to enable automation and optimization of their test process. The software delivers comprehensive equipment data analytics to improve equipment productivity.”

About Cohu:

Cohu (NASDAQ: COHU) is a global technology leader supplying test, automation, inspection and metrology products and services to the semiconductor industry. Cohu’s differentiated and broad product portfolio enables optimized yield and productivity, accelerating customers’ manufacturing time-to-market. Additional information can be found at www.Cohu.com.

