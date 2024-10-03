03.10.2024 15:36:30

DICK'S Sporting Plans To Hire About 8,000 Seasonal Teammates For 2024 Holiday Season

(RTTNews) - DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (DKS) announced Thursday that it plans to hire nearly 8,000 seasonal teammates for the 2024 holiday season.

The seventh-annual "National Signing Day" on October 8 will kick off holiday recruiting efforts for positions at DICK'S Sporting Goods, DICK'S House of Sport, Public Lands and Going, Going, Gone! stores across the country.

DICK'S will close all its stores and distribution centers on Thanksgiving Day, November 28, 2024, allowing teammates to spend the holiday with their families. Athletes can shop online on Thanksgiving Day, with stores re-opening on Black Friday.

DICK'S is seeking applicants who are passionate about customer service, believe that sports have the power to change lives, and have a sense of enthusiasm to support, inform, equip and inspire athletes with the leading sports and outdoor brands.

Teammates will benefit from competitive pay, optional DailyPay and an associate discount of up to 25-40% off.

Interested applicants should first apply online and then visit their local store on National Signing Day to be interviewed and meet the team. Holiday hiring will continue beyond National Signing Day until all positions are filled.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Dick's Sporting Goods Inc.mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Dick's Sporting Goods Inc.mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Dick's Sporting Goods Inc. 187,38 0,79% Dick's Sporting Goods Inc.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Fokus auf US-Arbeitsmarktbericht: ATX und DAX schließen im Plus -- US-Börsen gehen fester ins Wochenende -- Hang Seng legt letztlich kräftig zu
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am Freitag freundlich, während der deutsche Leitindex auch höher stand. Die US-Börsen notierten am Freitag im Plus. An den wichtigsten asiatischen Börsen zeigten sich vor dem Wochenende höhere Kurse.

Nachrichten

Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen