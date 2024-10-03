|
03.10.2024 15:36:30
DICK'S Sporting Plans To Hire About 8,000 Seasonal Teammates For 2024 Holiday Season
(RTTNews) - DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (DKS) announced Thursday that it plans to hire nearly 8,000 seasonal teammates for the 2024 holiday season.
The seventh-annual "National Signing Day" on October 8 will kick off holiday recruiting efforts for positions at DICK'S Sporting Goods, DICK'S House of Sport, Public Lands and Going, Going, Gone! stores across the country.
DICK'S will close all its stores and distribution centers on Thanksgiving Day, November 28, 2024, allowing teammates to spend the holiday with their families. Athletes can shop online on Thanksgiving Day, with stores re-opening on Black Friday.
DICK'S is seeking applicants who are passionate about customer service, believe that sports have the power to change lives, and have a sense of enthusiasm to support, inform, equip and inspire athletes with the leading sports and outdoor brands.
Teammates will benefit from competitive pay, optional DailyPay and an associate discount of up to 25-40% off.
Interested applicants should first apply online and then visit their local store on National Signing Day to be interviewed and meet the team. Holiday hiring will continue beyond National Signing Day until all positions are filled.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Dick's Sporting Goods Inc.mehr Nachrichten
|
03.09.24
|Ausblick: Dicks Sporting Goods legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
20.08.24
|Erste Schätzungen: Dicks Sporting Goods verkündet Quartalsergebnis zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
28.05.24
|Ausblick: Dicks Sporting Goods legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu Dick's Sporting Goods Inc.mehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Dick's Sporting Goods Inc.
|187,38
|0,79%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerFokus auf US-Arbeitsmarktbericht: ATX und DAX schließen im Plus -- US-Börsen gehen fester ins Wochenende -- Hang Seng legt letztlich kräftig zu
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am Freitag freundlich, während der deutsche Leitindex auch höher stand. Die US-Börsen notierten am Freitag im Plus. An den wichtigsten asiatischen Börsen zeigten sich vor dem Wochenende höhere Kurse.