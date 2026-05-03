Polaris Aktie

Polaris für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 887544 / ISIN: SG1L96897898

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
03.05.2026 13:07:00

Did Polaris Just Turn Into a Drone Stock?

This week was a good week to own Polaris (NYSE: PII) stock -- and the next 52 weeks could be even better.The manufacturer of everything from snowmobiles to motorcycles to all-terrain vehicles to boats reported first-quarter earnings on Tuesday, you see, crushing analyst forecasts and reporting a $0.13-per-share profit where Wall Street expected a loss of $0.40. Quarterly sales exceeded expectations as well, growing 8% year over year to $1.7 billion, and Polaris expanded its gross profit margin by 420 basis points to 20.2%. Polaris builds ATVs -- now also for the U.S. military. Image source: Polaris.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Polaris Limited

mehr Nachrichten
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu Polaris Limited

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Polaris Limited 0,00 0,00% Polaris Limited

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

13:23 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 18: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
11:51 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 18
02.05.26 KW 18: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
02.05.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
02.05.26 April 2026: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen im abgelaufenen Monat

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

EZB, Fed und Tech-Bilanzen im Mittelpunkt: ATX geht leichter ins lange Wochenende -- DAX letztlich in Grün
Der heimische Leitindex tendierte am Donnerstag abwärts. Der deutsche Leitindex erzielte währenddessen Gewinne.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen