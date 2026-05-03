Polaris Aktie
WKN: 887544 / ISIN: SG1L96897898
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03.05.2026 13:07:00
Did Polaris Just Turn Into a Drone Stock?
This week was a good week to own Polaris (NYSE: PII) stock -- and the next 52 weeks could be even better.The manufacturer of everything from snowmobiles to motorcycles to all-terrain vehicles to boats reported first-quarter earnings on Tuesday, you see, crushing analyst forecasts and reporting a $0.13-per-share profit where Wall Street expected a loss of $0.40. Quarterly sales exceeded expectations as well, growing 8% year over year to $1.7 billion, and Polaris expanded its gross profit margin by 420 basis points to 20.2%. Polaris builds ATVs -- now also for the U.S. military. Image source: Polaris.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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