D'Ieteren Group Relaunches €100 Mln Share Buyback Program

(RTTNews) - The Board of Directors of D'Ieteren Group has approved the relaunch of a share repurchase programme with a maximum value of 100 million euros. This reinstates the buyback initiative originally launched in December 2023, which was suspended following the extraordinary dividend distribution at the end of 2024. Under the earlier programme, a total of 18,917 shares had been purchased and cancelled in January 2025.

The number of shares to be repurchased will depend on the effective purchase prices. Based on the current share price, up to approximately 670,000 shares could be bought back, representing around 1.2% of the total outstanding ordinary shares. Repurchased shares will either be cancelled or used to cover potential long-term incentive plans