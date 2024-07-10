10.07.2024 14:17:17

Digital Realty Acquires Slough Trading Estate's Data Center Campus For $200 Mln

(RTTNews) - Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (DLR) Wednesday announced the acquisition of a highly connected colocation data center in the Slough Trading Estate for $200 million, marking the company's debut in the west London submarket.

The newly acquired data center campus comprises of two distinct data centers with a combined capacity of 15 megawatts and potential for future expansion.

Post-acquisition, the Slough data center will be integrated into Digital Realty's existing Metro Connect solution and facilitate seamless connectivity across its six campuses spread throughout Greater London and will gain access to ServiceFabric, Digital Realty's open interconnection and orchestration platform.

Digital Realty stated that this move aligns with its ongoing efforts to enhance its global data center platform, PlatformDIGITAL.

