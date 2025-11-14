DigitalOcean Aktie
WKN DE: A2QRZ4 / ISIN: US25402D1028
|
14.11.2025 10:40:00
DigitalOcean: Could This Cloud Platform Quietly Enable a Decade of AI Startups?
DigitalOcean (NYSE: DOCN) may be leagues behind the likes of Amazon, Microsoft, and Google in the cloud computing market, but there is no doubt that it is playing a critical role in this space. Not everyone may have the budget to use the cloud computing services offered by the hyperscalers mentioned here. This is where DigitalOcean steps in. The company provides an on-demand cloud infrastructure platform and software tools that are used by start-ups, developers, and small and medium-sized businesses.Customers can rent hardware from DigitalOcean according to their needs for running workloads in the cloud without the need to invest in expensive equipment and incur other overheads. Meanwhile, its software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions enable customers to build, customize, and deploy applications. Importantly, DigitalOcean customers can scale up or reduce their usage based on their requirements.Not surprisingly, the smaller companies that DigitalOcean caters to are now spending more on its cloud computing platform, driven mainly by the growing adoption of artificial intelligence (AI). Let's see why DigitalOcean could become a key enabler of companies looking to jump onto the AI bandwagon.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Ai Holdings Corpmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu DigitalOceanmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Ai Holdings Corp
|2 658,00
|-0,82%
|DigitalOcean
|39,41
|2,55%
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX und DAX gehen tiefrot ins Wochende -- Wall Street schließt uneins -- Märkte in Fernost letztlich im Minus
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt notierten zum Wochenschluss deutlich tiefer. Die Wall Street zeigte sich zum Wochenende mit unterschiedlicher Tendenz. An Asiens Börsen ging es am Freitag teils deutlich nach unten.