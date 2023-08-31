|
31.08.2023 14:00:00
Diodes Incorporated to Participate at Benchmark's TMT 1x1 Investor Conference on September 13
Diodes Incorporated (Nasdaq: DIOD), today announced that Brett Whitmire, Chief Financial Officer, and Gurmeet Dhaliwal, Director of Investor Relations and Corporate Marketing, will participate at Benchmark's Tech/Media/Telecom (TMT) 1x1 Conference to be held at the New York Athletic Club on September 13, 2023. Management is scheduled to host meetings with investors participating in the conference throughout the day.
Portfolio managers and analysts who would like to request a meeting with management should contact their Benchmark representative.
About Diodes Incorporated
Diodes Incorporated (Nasdaq: DIOD), a Standard and Poor’s SmallCap 600 and Russell 3000 Index company, delivers high-quality semiconductor products to the world’s leading companies in the automotive, industrial, computing, consumer electronics, and communications markets. We leverage our expanded product portfolio of discrete, analog, and mixed-signal products and leading-edge packaging technology to meet customers’ needs. Our broad range of application-specific solutions and solutions-focused sales, coupled with worldwide operations of 32 sites, including engineering, testing, manufacturing, and customer service, enables us to be a premier provider for high-volume, high-growth markets. For more information visit www.diodes.com.
The Diodes logo is a registered trademark of Diodes Incorporated in the United States and other countries.
© 2023 Diodes Incorporated. All Rights Reserved.
