|
15.02.2023 14:00:00
Diodes Incorporated to Participate at the SIG Susquehanna Technology Conference on March 3
Diodes Incorporated (Nasdaq: DIOD), today announced that Brett Whitmire, Chief Financial Officer; Emily Yang, Senior Vice President of Worldwide Sales and Marketing; and Gurmeet Dhaliwal, Director of Investor Relations and Corporate Marketing, will participate in the SIG Susquehanna 12th Annual Technology Conference on Friday, March 3, 2023, which is designated as a virtual day. Management is scheduled to host meetings with investors participating in the conference throughout the day.
Portfolio managers and analysts who would like to request a meeting with management should contact their Susquehanna representative.
About Diodes Incorporated
Diodes Incorporated (Nasdaq: DIOD), a Standard and Poor’s SmallCap 600 and Russell 3000 Index company, delivers high-quality semiconductor products to the world’s leading companies in the consumer electronics, computing, communications, industrial, and automotive markets. We leverage our expanded product portfolio of discrete, analog, and mixed-signal products and leading-edge packaging technology to meet customers’ needs. Our broad range of application-specific solutions and solutions-focused sales, coupled with worldwide operations of 32 sites, including engineering, testing, manufacturing, and customer service, enables us to be a premier provider for high-volume, high-growth markets. For more information visit www.diodes.com.
The Diodes logo is a registered trademark of Diodes Incorporated in the United States and other countries.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230214005918/en/
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Diodes Inc.mehr Nachrichten
|
22.01.23
|Erste Schätzungen: Diodes präsentiert Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu Diodes Inc.mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Diodes Inc.
|89,00
|0,00%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Börsen tiefer -- ATX schließt in der Gewinnzone -- DAX klettert zum Handelsende über Nulllinie -- Asiens Börsen letztlich im Plus
Der heimische Aktienmarkt fiel am Donnerstag zwar zeitweise zurück, konnte am Nachmittag aber wieder zulegen. In Deutschland ging es vor dem Handelsende ebenfalls wieder bergauf. An den US-Börsen zeigt sich ein tieferer Handel. Die Märkte in Fernost waren am Donnerstag von einer festeren Tendenz gekennzeichnet.