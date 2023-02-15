Diodes Incorporated to Participate at the SIG Susquehanna Technology Conference on March 3

Diodes Incorporated (Nasdaq: DIOD), today announced that Brett Whitmire, Chief Financial Officer; Emily Yang, Senior Vice President of Worldwide Sales and Marketing; and Gurmeet Dhaliwal, Director of Investor Relations and Corporate Marketing, will participate in the SIG Susquehanna 12th Annual Technology Conference on Friday, March 3, 2023, which is designated as a virtual day. Management is scheduled to host meetings with investors participating in the conference throughout the day.

Portfolio managers and analysts who would like to request a meeting with management should contact their Susquehanna representative.

About Diodes Incorporated

Diodes Incorporated (Nasdaq: DIOD), a Standard and Poor’s SmallCap 600 and Russell 3000 Index company, delivers high-quality semiconductor products to the world’s leading companies in the consumer electronics, computing, communications, industrial, and automotive markets. We leverage our expanded product portfolio of discrete, analog, and mixed-signal products and leading-edge packaging technology to meet customers’ needs. Our broad range of application-specific solutions and solutions-focused sales, coupled with worldwide operations of 32 sites, including engineering, testing, manufacturing, and customer service, enables us to be a premier provider for high-volume, high-growth markets. For more information visit www.diodes.com.

The Diodes logo is a registered trademark of Diodes Incorporated in the United States and other countries.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230214005918/en/