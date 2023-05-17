Diodes Incorporated to Participate at Upcoming Financial Conferences

Diodes Incorporated (Nasdaq: DIOD), today announced that management will participate at the following financial conferences.

Mizuho Auto Technology Conference

Participation Date: Wednesday, May 31, 2023

Location: Mizuho Securities USA, New York, NY

TD Cowen Technology, Media and Telecom Conference

Fireside Chat: Thursday, June 1, 2023 at 2:00 P.M. EDT

Location: Lotte Palace Hotel, New York, NY

Webcast: A live audio webcast and archived replay of the fireside chat will be made available on the Events page of the Company’s IR website.

Baird Global Consumer, Technology and Services Conference

Fireside Chat: Tuesday, June 6, 2023 at 2:00 P.M. EDT

Location: InterContinental Barclay Hotel, New York, NY

Management will be available to meet with registered attendees at each event on the designated days noted above. Investors and analysts can request a meeting with Diodes’ management by contacting their sales representatives at the respective firms.

About Diodes Incorporated

Diodes Incorporated (Nasdaq: DIOD), a Standard and Poor’s SmallCap 600 and Russell 3000 Index company, delivers high-quality semiconductor products to the world’s leading companies in the automotive, industrial, computing, consumer electronics, and communications markets. We leverage our expanded product portfolio of discrete, analog, and mixed-signal products and leading-edge packaging technology to meet customers’ needs. Our broad range of application-specific solutions and solutions-focused sales, coupled with worldwide operations of 32 sites, including engineering, testing, manufacturing, and customer service, enables us to be a premier provider for high-volume, high-growth markets. For more information visit www.diodes.com.

The Diodes logo is a registered trademark of Diodes Incorporated in the United States and other countries.

© 2023 Diodes Incorporated. All Rights Reserved

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230516006120/en/