|
17.11.2023 14:00:00
Diodes Incorporated to Participate at Upcoming Financial Conferences
Diodes Incorporated (Nasdaq: DIOD), today announced that management will participate at the following financial conferences:
Wells Fargo TMT Summit
Participation Date: Tuesday, November 28, 2023
Fireside Chat: 11:00 a.m. PT
Location: Terranea Resort - Rancho Palos Verdes, CA
Raymond James TMT & Consumer Investor Conference
Participation Date: Wednesday, December 6, 2023
Fireside Chat: 9:10 a.m. ET
Location: The Lotte Palace Hotel - New York, NY
Wolfe Research Small & Mid-Cap Conference
Participation Date: Thursday, December 7, 2023
Location: Wolfe Research Corporate Office - New York, NY
Diodes' management will be available to meet with registered attendees throughout the day on the designated participation dates. To request a meeting, portfolio managers and analysts should contact their sales representative at the respective firms. The above event presentations will not be available via a public webcast.
About Diodes Incorporated
Diodes Incorporated (Nasdaq: DIOD), a Standard and Poor’s SmallCap 600 and Russell 3000 Index company, delivers high-quality semiconductor products to the world’s leading companies in the automotive, industrial, computing, consumer electronics, and communications markets. We leverage our expanded product portfolio of discrete, analog, and mixed-signal products and leading-edge packaging technology to meet customers’ needs. Our broad range of application-specific solutions and solutions-focused sales, coupled with worldwide operations of 32 sites, including engineering, testing, manufacturing, and customer service, enables us to be a premier provider for high-volume, high-growth markets. For more information, visit www.diodes.com.
The Diodes logo is a registered trademark of Diodes Incorporated in the United States and other countries.
© 2023 Diodes Incorporated. All Rights Reserved
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231116233237/en/
