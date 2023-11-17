Diodes Incorporated to Participate at Upcoming Financial Conferences

Diodes Incorporated (Nasdaq: DIOD), today announced that management will participate at the following financial conferences:

Wells Fargo TMT Summit

Participation Date: Tuesday, November 28, 2023

Fireside Chat: 11:00 a.m. PT

Location: Terranea Resort - Rancho Palos Verdes, CA

Raymond James TMT & Consumer Investor Conference

Participation Date: Wednesday, December 6, 2023

Fireside Chat: 9:10 a.m. ET

Location: The Lotte Palace Hotel - New York, NY

Wolfe Research Small & Mid-Cap Conference

Participation Date: Thursday, December 7, 2023

Location: Wolfe Research Corporate Office - New York, NY

Diodes' management will be available to meet with registered attendees throughout the day on the designated participation dates. To request a meeting, portfolio managers and analysts should contact their sales representative at the respective firms. The above event presentations will not be available via a public webcast.

