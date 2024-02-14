Diodes Incorporated to Participate at Upcoming Financial Conferences

Diodes Incorporated (Nasdaq: DIOD), today announced that management will participate in the Baird Vehicle Technology & Mobility Conference to be held on Thursday, February 29 and the Susquehanna Technology Conference on Friday, March 1.

Both conferences will be conducted virtually, and Diodes' management will be available to meet with registered attendees throughout the day on the designated participation dates. To request a meeting, portfolio managers and analysts should contact their sales representatives at the respective firms.

About Diodes Incorporated

Diodes Incorporated (Nasdaq: DIOD), a Standard and Poor’s SmallCap 600 and Russell 3000 Index company, delivers high-quality semiconductor products to the world’s leading companies in the automotive, industrial, computing, consumer electronics, and communications markets. We leverage our expanded product portfolio of discrete, analog, and mixed-signal products and leading-edge packaging technology to meet customers’ needs. Our broad range of application-specific solutions and solutions-focused sales, coupled with worldwide operations of 32 sites, including engineering, testing, manufacturing, and customer service, enables us to be a premier provider for high-volume, high-growth markets. For more information visit www.diodes.com.

