21.05.2024 14:00:00
Diodes Incorporated to Participate at Upcoming Financial Conferences
Diodes Incorporated (Diodes) (Nasdaq: DIOD) today announced the Company’s participation at the following financial conferences:
TD Cowen Technology, Media and Telecom Conference
Fireside Chat: Thursday, May 30, 2024 at 3:00 P.M. EDT
Location: InterContinental Barclay Hotel, New York, NY
Webcast: A live audio webcast and archived replay of the fireside chat will be made available on the Events page of the Company’s IR website.
Baird Global Consumer, Technology and Services Conference
Participation Date: Tuesday, June 4, 2024
Location: InterContinental Barclay Hotel, New York, NY
Wolfe Research Small and Mid-Cap Conference
Participation Date: Wednesday, June 5, 2024
Location: Wolfe Research Office, New York, NY
Mizuho Technology Conference
Participation Date: Wednesday, June 12, 2024
Location: JW Marriott Essex House, New York, NY
Representatives of Diodes will be available to meet with registered attendees on the designated day for each event. Investors and analysts can request a meeting with Diodes by contacting their sales representatives at the respective firms.
About Diodes Incorporated
Diodes Incorporated (Nasdaq: DIOD), a Standard and Poor’s SmallCap 600 and Russell 3000 Index company, delivers high-quality semiconductor products to the world’s leading companies in the automotive, industrial, computing, consumer electronics, and communications markets. We leverage our expanded product portfolio of discrete, analog, and mixed-signal products and leading-edge packaging technology to meet customers’ needs. Our broad range of application-specific solutions and solutions-focused sales, coupled with worldwide operations including engineering, testing, manufacturing, and customer service, enable us to be a premier provider for high-volume, high-growth markets. For more information, visit www.diodes.com.
The Diodes logo is a registered trademark of Diodes Incorporated in the United States and other countries.
