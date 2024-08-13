|
13.08.2024 13:00:00
Diodes Incorporated to Participate at Upcoming Financial Conferences
Diodes Incorporated (Nasdaq: DIOD), today announced that management will participate at the following financial conferences.
Needham Semiconductor, & SemiCap 1x1 Conference
Participation Date: Wednesday, August 21, 2024
Location: Virtual
Jefferies Semiconductor, IT Hardware & Communications Technology Conference
Participation Date: Tuesday, August 27, 2024
Location: Four Season Hotel in Chicago, IL
Evercore ISI Semiconductor, IT Hardware & Networking Conference
Participation Date: Thursday, August 28, 2024
Location: Omni Hotel, Chicago, IL
Management will be available to meet with registered attendees at each event on the designated days noted above. Portfolio managers and analysts can request a meeting with Diodes' management by contacting their sales representative at the respective firms.
About Diodes Incorporated
Diodes Incorporated (Nasdaq: DIOD), a Standard and Poor’s SmallCap 600 and Russell 3000 Index company, delivers high-quality semiconductor products to the world’s leading companies in the automotive, industrial, computing, consumer electronics, and communications markets. We leverage our expanded product portfolio of analog and discrete power solutions combined with leading-edge packaging technology to meet customers’ needs. Our broad range of application-specific products and solutions-focused sales, coupled with global operations including engineering, testing, manufacturing, and customer service, enable us to be a premier provider for high-volume, high-growth markets. For more information, visit www.diodes.com.
The Diodes logo is a registered trademark of Diodes Incorporated in the United States and other countries.
© 2024 Diodes Incorporated. All Rights Reserved.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240812643172/en/
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Diodes Inc.mehr Nachrichten
|
07.08.24
|Ausblick: Diodes vermeldet Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
24.07.24
|Erste Schätzungen: Diodes legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
08.05.24
|Ausblick: Diodes stellt das Zahlenwerk zum vergangenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
24.04.24
|Erste Schätzungen: Diodes legt Quartalsergebnis vor (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu Diodes Inc.mehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Diodes Inc.
|59,50
|3,48%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Inflationsdaten im Fokus: ATX beendet Handel minimal tiefer -- DAX letztlich im Plus -- US-Börsen im Aufwind -- Asiens Börsen schließen oberhalb der Nulllinie
Der heimische Aktienmarkt verbuchte am Dienstag leichte Verluste, wohingegen sich der deutsche Aktienmarkt fester präsentierte. Die Wall Street notierte deutlich höher. Die asiatischen Märkte zeigten sich am Dienstag stärker.