Diodes Incorporated to Participate at Upcoming Financial Conferences

Diodes Incorporated (Nasdaq: DIOD), today announced that management will participate at the following financial conferences.

Needham Semiconductor, & SemiCap 1x1 Conference

Participation Date: Wednesday, August 21, 2024

Location: Virtual

Jefferies Semiconductor, IT Hardware & Communications Technology Conference

Participation Date: Tuesday, August 27, 2024

Location: Four Season Hotel in Chicago, IL

Evercore ISI Semiconductor, IT Hardware & Networking Conference

Participation Date: Thursday, August 28, 2024

Location: Omni Hotel, Chicago, IL

Management will be available to meet with registered attendees at each event on the designated days noted above. Portfolio managers and analysts can request a meeting with Diodes' management by contacting their sales representative at the respective firms.

About Diodes Incorporated

Diodes Incorporated (Nasdaq: DIOD), a Standard and Poor’s SmallCap 600 and Russell 3000 Index company, delivers high-quality semiconductor products to the world’s leading companies in the automotive, industrial, computing, consumer electronics, and communications markets. We leverage our expanded product portfolio of analog and discrete power solutions combined with leading-edge packaging technology to meet customers’ needs. Our broad range of application-specific products and solutions-focused sales, coupled with global operations including engineering, testing, manufacturing, and customer service, enable us to be a premier provider for high-volume, high-growth markets. For more information, visit www.diodes.com.

