Diodes Incorporated to Present at the Needham Growth Conference on January 16

Diodes Incorporated (Nasdaq: DIOD), today announced that Brett Whitmire, Chief Financial Officer, Emily Yang, Senior Vice President of Worldwide Sales and Marketing, and Gurmeet Dhaliwal, Director of Investor Relations and Corporate Marketing, will participate in the 26th Annual Needham Growth Conference on Tuesday, January 16, 2024, which is a designated day for virtual presentations and meetings. Management is scheduled to present at 4:30 p.m. ET and will be available throughout the day to host virtual meetings with investors participating in the conference.

Portfolio managers and analysts who would like to request a meeting with management should contact their Needham & Co. representative. A live audio webcast and archived replay of the Company’s presentation may be accessed in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at www.diodes.com.

About Diodes Incorporated

Diodes Incorporated (Nasdaq: DIOD), a Standard and Poor’s SmallCap 600 and Russell 3000 Index company, delivers high-quality semiconductor products to the world’s leading companies in the automotive, industrial, computing, consumer electronics, and communications markets. We leverage our expanded product portfolio of discrete, analog, and mixed-signal products and leading-edge packaging technology to meet customers’ needs. Our broad range of application-specific solutions and solutions-focused sales, coupled with worldwide operations of 32 sites, including engineering, testing, manufacturing, and customer service, enables us to be a premier provider for high-volume, high-growth markets. For more information visit www.diodes.com.

