Diodes Incorporated to Present at the Wells Fargo TMT Summit on December 1

Diodes Incorporated (Nasdaq: DIOD), today announced Brett Whitmire, Chief Financial Officer; Emily Yang, Senior Vice President of Worldwide Sales and Marketing; and Gurmeet Dhaliwal, Director of Investor Relations and Corporate Marketing, are scheduled to participate at the 6th Annual Wells Fargo TMT Summit to be held at the Cosmopolitan Hotel in Las Vegas, NV. Management is scheduled to participate in a fireside chat with hosting analyst, Gary Mobley, at 10:00 a.m. PT on Thursday, December 1, 2022 and will be available to meet with investors throughout the day.

Portfolio managers and analysts who would like to request a meeting with management should contact their Wells Fargo representative. A live webcast and archived replay of the Company’s presentation may be accessed in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at www.diodes.com.

About Diodes Incorporated

Diodes Incorporated (Nasdaq: DIOD), a Standard and Poor’s SmallCap 600 and Russell 3000 Index company, delivers high-quality semiconductor products to the world’s leading companies in the consumer electronics, computing, communications, industrial, and automotive markets. We leverage our expanded product portfolio of discrete, analog, and mixed-signal products and leading-edge packaging technology to meet customers’ needs. Our broad range of application-specific solutions and solutions-focused sales, coupled with worldwide operations of 32 sites, including engineering, testing, manufacturing, and customer service, enables us to be a premier provider for high-volume, high-growth markets. For more information visit www.diodes.com.

