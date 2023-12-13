Director/PDMR Shareholding

13.12.2023 14:14:07

Britvic plc (BVIC )
13-Dec-2023 / 13:14 GMT/BST

Britvic plc

LEI: 635400L3NVMYD4BVCI53

12 December 2023

 

Britvic plc (the "Company") was notified on 12 December 2023, that the Executive Directors were granted conditional awards to acquire, for no consideration, Shares under the 2015 Britvic Performance Share Plan (“PSP”).

At the January 2022 AGM the Directors Remuneration policy was agreed introducing bonus deferral for the CEO and CFO (one third of any bonus earned will be delivered in shares which will be deferred for two years).

Details of the number of Shares awarded to Executive Directors are detailed below:

Name

Position

Number of Shares awarded

Plan

Simon Litherland

Executive Director

206,707

PSP

Simon Litherland

Executive Director

42,882

Deferred bonus

Rebecca Napier

Executive Director

98,858

PSP

 

The share awards made under the PSP are a conditional right to receive up to the number of Shares stated and will vest to the extent that certain performance criteria are satisfied by the Company over a three-year period from 1 October 2023 to the end of the Company’s financial year in 2026.

 

The performance condition attaching to the PSP award has two elements. Half of the shares under award shall be measured on relative Total Shareholder Return (“TSR”) against the FTSE 250 (excluding investment trusts) and 20% of that part of the award shall vest at median performance, rising on a straight line to 100% of the award vesting at upper quartile performance. The other half of the shares under award shall be measured on adjusted EPS with threshold vesting at 63.1p, at which 20% of that element of the award shall vest, increasing on a straight-line basis to 72.1p at which 100% of that element of the award shall vest.

Notes

  1. The Company’s ordinary shares of 20 pence per share (“Shares”)

 

The attached notifications, made in accordance with Article 19(3) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation, provide further information.

 

Mollie Stoker

Company Secretary

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

  1.  Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

(a)

Name

SIMON LITHERLAND

Reason for the notification

(a)

Position/status

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER, DIRECTOR

(b)

Initial notification/Amendment

INITIAL NOTIFICATION
  1. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

(a)

Name

 

BRITVIC PLC

 

(b)

LEI

635400L3NVMYD4BVCI53
  1. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

(a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

 

Identification code

ORDINARY SHARES OF 20 PENCE EACH

 

 

ISIN: GB00B0N8QD54

 

(b)

Nature of the transaction

GRANT OF AWARDS MADE UNDER THE 2015 BRITVIC PERFORMANCE SHARE PLAN (PSP)

(c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

£0

Volume(s)

  249,588

(d)

Aggregated information

  • Aggregated volume
  • Price

 

  249,588

 £0

 

(e)

Date and time of the transaction

12 December 2023

(f)

Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

 

 

 

 

 

 

  1.  Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

(a)

Name

REBECCA NAPIER

Reason for the notification

(a)

Position/status

CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER, DIRECTOR

(b)

Initial notification/Amendment

INITIAL NOTIFICATION
  1. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

(a)

Name

 

BRITVIC PLC

 

(b)

LEI

635400L3NVMYD4BVCI53
  1. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

(a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

 

Identification code

ORDINARY SHARES OF 20 PENCE EACH

 

 

ISIN: GB00B0N8QD54

 

(b)

Nature of the transaction

GRANT OF AWARDS MADE UNDER THE 2015 BRITVIC PERFORMANCE SHARE PLAN (PSP)

(c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

£0

Volume(s)

  98,858

(d)

Aggregated information

  • Aggregated volume
  • Price

 

  98,858

 £0

 

(e)

Date and time of the transaction

12 December 2023

(f)

Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

 


