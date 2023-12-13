|
13.12.2023 14:14:07
Director/PDMR Shareholding
|
Britvic plc (BVIC )
Britvic plc
LEI: 635400L3NVMYD4BVCI53
12 December 2023
Director/PDMR Shareholding
Britvic plc (the "Company") was notified on 12 December 2023, that the Executive Directors were granted conditional awards to acquire, for no consideration, Shares under the 2015 Britvic Performance Share Plan (“PSP”).
At the January 2022 AGM the Directors Remuneration policy was agreed introducing bonus deferral for the CEO and CFO (one third of any bonus earned will be delivered in shares which will be deferred for two years).
Details of the number of Shares awarded to Executive Directors are detailed below:
The share awards made under the PSP are a conditional right to receive up to the number of Shares stated and will vest to the extent that certain performance criteria are satisfied by the Company over a three-year period from 1 October 2023 to the end of the Company’s financial year in 2026.
The performance condition attaching to the PSP award has two elements. Half of the shares under award shall be measured on relative Total Shareholder Return (“TSR”) against the FTSE 250 (excluding investment trusts) and 20% of that part of the award shall vest at median performance, rising on a straight line to 100% of the award vesting at upper quartile performance. The other half of the shares under award shall be measured on adjusted EPS with threshold vesting at 63.1p, at which 20% of that element of the award shall vest, increasing on a straight-line basis to 72.1p at which 100% of that element of the award shall vest.
Notes
The attached notifications, made in accordance with Article 19(3) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation, provide further information.
Mollie Stoker
Company Secretary
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
|ISIN:
|GB00B0N8QD54
|Category Code:
|DSH
|TIDM:
|BVIC
|LEI Code:
|635400L3NVMYD4BVCI53
|OAM Categories:
|3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
|Sequence No.:
|291814
|EQS News ID:
|1796299
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
