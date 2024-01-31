Britvic plc (BVIC )

Director/PDMR Shareholding*



31-Jan-2024 / 14:21 GMT/BST



Britvic plc LEI: 635400L3NVMYD4BVCI53 30 January 2024 Director Shareholder Britvic plc (the “Company”) announces partial vesting on 28 January 2024 of awards over the Company’s ordinary shares of 20 pence per share (“Shares”) made on 28 January 2021 under the Company’s Performance Share Plan (“PSP”) to Executive Directors. The performance criteria attached to the PSP award were Relative Total Shareholder Returns and adjusted, diluted EPS. Considering the performance against the criteria, 60.7% of the PSP vested on 28 January 2024. Details of the number of Shares under the PSP that vested in respect of Executive Directors are as follows: Name of Executive Director Number of Shares vested Number of Shares sold 1 Simon Litherland 86,762 40,922 As a result of the above transactions, the interests of the above Executive Directors and their connected persons in the Company’s Shares (excluding options, awards under the Company’s LTIPs and interests as potential beneficiaries of the Company’s Employee Benefit Trusts) are as follows: Name of Executive Director Number of Shares Name of Connected Person Number of Shares Total Shares Percentage of Issued Share Capital Simon Litherland 439,902 - - 439,902 0.18% Notes The participant sold the number of shares stated to cover liabilities for income tax and national insurance contributions arising on vesting in addition to dealing costs. The sale was made on 29 January 2024 at a price of 886.422 pence per Share. The net resulting 45,840 shares are to be held for a further 2 years in line with the Directors Remuneration Policy. This notification is made in accordance with DTR 3.1.4R(1)(a) of the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules. The attached notifications, made in accordance with Article 19(3) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation, provide further information. Mollie Stoker Company Secretary Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated (a) Name Simon Litherland Reason for the notification (a) Position/status Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director (b) Initial notification/Amendment Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor (a) Name Britvic plc (b) LEI 635400L3NVMYD4BVCI53 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted (a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary shares of 20 pence each ISIN: GB00B0N8QD54 (b) Nature of the transaction Sale of Shares to cover tax liabilities and dealing costs (c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) £8.86422 Volume(s) 40,922 (d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume

Price 40,922 £362,741.61 (e) Date and time of the transaction 29 January 2024 (f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON) Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated (a) Name Simon Litherland Reason for the notification (a) Position/status Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director (b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor (a) Name Britvic plc (b) LEI 635400L3NVMYD4BVCI53 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted (a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary shares of 20 pence each ISIN: GB00B0N8QD54 (b) Nature of the transaction Vesting of shares under the Britvic 2019 Performance Share Plan (c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) £0 Volume(s) 86,762 (d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume

Price n/a £0 (e) Date and time of the transaction 29 January 2024 (f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



