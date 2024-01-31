Director/PDMR Shareholding*

|
Britvic plc (BVIC )
Britvic plc
LEI: 635400L3NVMYD4BVCI53
30 January 2024
Director Shareholder
Britvic plc (the “Company”) announces partial vesting on 28 January 2024 of awards over the Company’s ordinary shares of 20 pence per share (“Shares”) made on 28 January 2021 under the Company’s Performance Share Plan (“PSP”) to Executive Directors.
The performance criteria attached to the PSP award were Relative Total Shareholder Returns and adjusted, diluted EPS. Considering the performance against the criteria, 60.7% of the PSP vested on 28 January 2024. Details of the number of Shares under the PSP that vested in respect of Executive Directors are as follows:
As a result of the above transactions, the interests of the above Executive Directors and their connected persons in the Company’s Shares (excluding options, awards under the Company’s LTIPs and interests as potential beneficiaries of the Company’s Employee Benefit Trusts) are as follows:
Notes
This notification is made in accordance with DTR 3.1.4R(1)(a) of the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.
The attached notifications, made in accordance with Article 19(3) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation, provide further information.
Mollie Stoker
Company Secretary
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
|ISIN:
|GB00B0N8QD54
|Category Code:
|DSH
|TIDM:
|BVIC
|LEI Code:
|635400L3NVMYD4BVCI53
|OAM Categories:
|3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
|Sequence No.:
|300918
|EQS News ID:
|1827377
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
