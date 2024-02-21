Britvic plc

21 February 2024

DIRECTOR/PDMR SHAREHOLDING

Britvic plc (the “Company") was notified on 20 February 2024 that the following transactions have taken place in relation to the Britvic Share Incentive Plan (“SIP”). The SIP is an all-employee trust arrangement approved by HM Revenue and Customs, under which employees are able to buy ordinary shares in the Company of 20 pence each (“Shares”), using deductions from salary in each monthly pay period, and receive allocations of matching free Shares (“Matching Shares”).

The following Director purchased the number of Shares set out against their name below, at a price of 872.00pence per Share, and were allocated for no consideration the number of Matching Shares (purchased by the SIP trustees at a price of 872.00 pence per Matching Share) set out against their name below:

Name Role Number of Shares purchased Number of Matching Shares Simon Litherland Executive Director 18 6

As a result of the above transactions, the interests of the above Directors and their connected persons in the Company’s Shares (excluding options, awards under the Company’s LTIPs and interests as potential beneficiaries of the Company’s Employee Benefit Trusts) are as follows:

Name Number of Shares Name of Connected Person Number of Shares Total Shares Percentage of Issued Share Capital Simon Litherland 449,799 - - 449,799 0.18%

The attached notification, made in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation, provides further information.

Mollie Stoker

Company Secretary

Britvic plc LEI: 635400L3NVMYD4BVCI53



Notification of Transactions of Directors/Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibility and Persons Closely Associated with them