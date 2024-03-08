Director/PDMR Shareholding

Irish Residential Properties REIT plc (IRES)

08-March-2024 / 18:00 GMT/BST



Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation) 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name MARGARET SWEENEY 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER b) Initial Notification Amendment INITIAL NOTIFICATION 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name IRISH RESIDENTIAL PROPERTIES REIT PLC b) LEI 635400EOPACLULRENY18 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code ORDINARY SHARES OF €0.10 EACH IDENTIFICATION CODE: IE00BJ34P519 b) Nature of the transaction AWARD OF BENEFICIAL INTEREST IN 87,251 ORDINARY SHARES of €0.10 EACH c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) of Ordinary Shares €0.993 31,138 €0.994 9,083 €0.995 10,981 €0.996 19,277 €0.997 16,733 d) Aggregated information — Aggregated volume — Price 87,251 ORDINARY SHARES OF €0.10 EACH AT AN AVERAGE PRICE OF €0.995 PER SHARE e) Date of the transaction 7 MARCH 2024 f) Place of the transaction EURONEXT DUBLIN g) Additional Information NONE Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation) 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name BRIAN FAGAN 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER b) Initial Notification Amendment INITIAL NOTIFICATION 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name IRISH RESIDENTIAL PROPERTIES REIT PLC b) LEI 635400EOPACLULRENY18 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code ORDINARY SHARES OF €0.10 EACH IDENTIFICATION CODE: IE00BJ34P519 b) Nature of the transaction AWARD OF BENEFICIAL INTEREST IN 35,759 ORDINARY SHARES of €0.10 EACH c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) of Ordinary Shares €0.993 12,762 €0.994 3,722 €0.995 4,500 €0.996 7,900 €0.997 6,874 d) Aggregated information — Aggregated volume — Price 35,759 ORDINARY SHARES OF €0.10 EACH AT AN AVERAGE PRICE OF €0.995 PER SHARE e) Date of the transaction 7 MARCH 2024 f) Place of the transaction EURONEXT DUBLIN g) Additional Information NONE

