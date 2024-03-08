08.03.2024 19:00:04

Director/PDMR Shareholding

Irish Residential Properties REIT plc (IRES)
Director/PDMR Shareholding

08-March-2024 / 18:00 GMT/BST

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them

 

 This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)

 

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

 

a)

Name

MARGARET SWEENEY

 

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

 

b)

Initial Notification Amendment

INITIAL NOTIFICATION

 

 

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

IRISH RESIDENTIAL PROPERTIES REIT PLC

 

b)

LEI

635400EOPACLULRENY18

 

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial  instrument,

type  of

instrument

Identification code

ORDINARY SHARES OF €0.10 EACH

 

IDENTIFICATION CODE: IE00BJ34P519

b)

Nature of the transaction  

AWARD OF BENEFICIAL INTEREST IN 87,251 ORDINARY SHARES of €0.10 EACH

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

 

Price(s)

Volume(s) of Ordinary Shares

€0.993

31,138

€0.994

9,083

€0.995

10,981

€0.996

19,277

€0.997

16,733

 

d)

Aggregated information

— Aggregated volume

— Price

87,251 ORDINARY SHARES OF €0.10 EACH AT AN AVERAGE PRICE OF €0.995 PER SHARE

e)

Date of the transaction

7 MARCH 2024

 

f)

Place of the transaction

EURONEXT DUBLIN

g)

Additional Information

NONE

 

 

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them

 

 This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)

 

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

 

a)

Name

BRIAN FAGAN

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

 

b)

Initial Notification Amendment

INITIAL NOTIFICATION

 

 

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

IRISH RESIDENTIAL PROPERTIES REIT PLC

 

b)

LEI

635400EOPACLULRENY18

 

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial  instrument,

type  of

instrument

Identification code

ORDINARY SHARES OF €0.10 EACH

 

IDENTIFICATION CODE: IE00BJ34P519

b)

Nature of the transaction  

AWARD OF BENEFICIAL INTEREST IN 35,759 ORDINARY SHARES of €0.10 EACH

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

 

Price(s)

Volume(s) of Ordinary Shares

€0.993

12,762

€0.994

3,722

€0.995

4,500

€0.996

7,900

€0.997

6,874

 

d)

Aggregated information

— Aggregated volume

— Price

35,759 ORDINARY SHARES OF €0.10 EACH AT AN AVERAGE PRICE OF €0.995 PER SHARE

e)

Date of the transaction

7 MARCH 2024

 

f)

Place of the transaction

EURONEXT DUBLIN

g)

Additional Information

NONE

 

 

 


