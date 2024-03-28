+++ Das Finanz-Event für Privatanleger & Trader: 40 Expertenvorträge beim Börsentag Wien am 6. April 2024 - jetzt kostenfrei anmelden! +++-w-
28.03.2024 17:53:53

Director/PDMR Shareholding

Irish Residential Properties REIT plc (IRES)
Director/PDMR Shareholding

28-March-2024 / 16:53 GMT/BST

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them

 

 This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)

 

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

 

a)

Name

BRIAN FAGAN

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

 

b)

Initial Notification Amendment

INITIAL NOTIFICATION

 

 

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

IRISH RESIDENTIAL PROPERTIES REIT PLC

 

b)

LEI

635400EOPACLULRENY18

 

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial  instrument,

type  of

instrument

Identification code

ORDINARY SHARES OF €0.10 EACH

 

IDENTIFICATION CODE: IE00BJ34P519

b)

Nature of the transaction  

AWARD OF BENEFICIAL INTEREST IN 8,778 ORDINARY SHARES of €0.10 EACH

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

 

Price(s)

Volume(s) of Ordinary Shares

€1.012

5,238

€1.014

3,540

 

d)

Aggregated information

— Aggregated volume

— Price

8,778 ORDINARY SHARES OF €0.10 EACH AT AN AVERAGE PRICE OF €1.013 PER SHARE

e)

Date of the transaction

27 MARCH 2024

 

f)

Place of the transaction

EURONEXT DUBLIN

g)

Additional Information

NONE

 

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: IE00BJ34P519
Category Code: DSH
TIDM: IRES
LEI Code: 635400EOPACLULRENY18
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
Sequence No.: 312688
EQS News ID: 1870279

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1870279&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

