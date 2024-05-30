Director/PDMR Shareholding

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them
This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name
EDDIE BYRNE
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
b)
Initial Notification Amendment
INITIAL NOTIFICATION
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
IRISH RESIDENTIAL PROPERTIES REIT PLC
b)
LEI
635400EOPACLULRENY18
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financialinstrument,
typeof
instrument
Identification code
ORDINARY SHARES OF €0.10 EACH
IDENTIFICATION CODE: IE00BJ34P519
b)
Nature of the transaction
Grant of a conditional award of 642,921 ordinary shares of€0.10 each to be issued in accordance withthe Irish Residential Properties REIT PLC 2024 Long Term Incentive Plan. Vesting of the LTIP award is strictly subject to satisfactory attainment of stretching performance metricsover the THREE-YEAR performance periods to year-end 2026 in accordance with the plan rules and the company's Remuneration Policy
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s) of Ordinary Shares
€0.9974
642,921
d)
Aggregated information
— Aggregated volume
— Price
N/A – single transaction
e)
Date of the transaction
28 May 2024
f)
Place of the transaction
EURONEXT DUBLIN
g)
Additional Information
NONE
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name
BRIAN FAGAN
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER
b)
Initial Notification Amendment
INITIAL NOTIFICATION
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
IRISH RESIDENTIAL PROPERTIES REIT PLC
b)
LEI
635400EOPACLULRENY18
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financialinstrument,
typeof
instrument
Identification code
ORDINARY SHARES OF €0.10 EACH
IDENTIFICATION CODE: IE00BJ34P519
b)
Nature of the transaction
Grant of a conditional award of 380,990 ordinary shares of€0.10 each to be issued in accordance withthe Irish Residential properties REIT PLC 2024 Long Term Incentive Plan. Vesting of the LTIP award is strictly subject to satisfactory attainment of stretching performance metricsover the THREE-YEAR performance periods to year-end 2026 in accordance with the plan rules and the company's Remuneration Policy
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s) of Ordinary Shares
€0.9974
380,990
d)
Aggregated information
— Aggregated volume
— Price
N/A – single transaction
e)
Date of the transaction
28 May 2024
f)
Place of the transaction
EURONEXT DUBLIN
g)
Additional Information
NONE
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN:
IE00BJ34P519
Category Code:
DSH
TIDM:
IRES
LEI Code:
635400EOPACLULRENY18
OAM Categories:
3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State