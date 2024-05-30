Irish Residential Properties REIT plc (IRES)

Director/PDMR Shareholding



30-May-2024 / 17:44 GMT/BST



Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation) 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name EDDIE BYRNE 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER b) Initial Notification Amendment INITIAL NOTIFICATION 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name IRISH RESIDENTIAL PROPERTIES REIT PLC b) LEI 635400EOPACLULRENY18 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code ORDINARY SHARES OF €0.10 EACH IDENTIFICATION CODE: IE00BJ34P519 b) Nature of the transaction Grant of a conditional award of 642,921 ordinary shares of €0.10 each to be issued in accordance with the Irish Residential Properties REIT PLC 2024 Long Term Incentive Plan. Vesting of the LTIP award is strictly subject to satisfactory attainment of stretching performance metrics over the THREE-YEAR performance periods to year-end 2026 in accordance with the plan rules and the company's Remuneration Policy c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) of Ordinary Shares €0.9974 642,921 d) Aggregated information — Aggregated volume — Price N/A – single transaction e) Date of the transaction 28 May 2024 f) Place of the transaction EURONEXT DUBLIN g) Additional Information NONE Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation) 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name BRIAN FAGAN 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER b) Initial Notification Amendment INITIAL NOTIFICATION 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name IRISH RESIDENTIAL PROPERTIES REIT PLC b) LEI 635400EOPACLULRENY18 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code ORDINARY SHARES OF €0.10 EACH IDENTIFICATION CODE: IE00BJ34P519 b) Nature of the transaction Grant of a conditional award of 380,990 ordinary shares of €0.10 each to be issued in accordance with the Irish Residential properties REIT PLC 2024 Long Term Incentive Plan. Vesting of the LTIP award is strictly subject to satisfactory attainment of stretching performance metrics over the THREE-YEAR performance periods to year-end 2026 in accordance with the plan rules and the company's Remuneration Policy c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) of Ordinary Shares €0.9974 380,990 d) Aggregated information — Aggregated volume — Price N/A – single transaction e) Date of the transaction 28 May 2024 f) Place of the transaction EURONEXT DUBLIN g) Additional Information NONE

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



