Irish Residential Properties REIT plc (IRES)

Director/PDMR Shareholding



13-Aug-2024 / 17:00 GMT/BST



Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation) 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name TOM KAVANAGH 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR b) Initial Notification Amendment INITIAL NOTIFICATION 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name IRISH RESIDENTIAL PROPERTIES REIT PLC b) LEI 635400EOPACLULRENY18 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code ORDINARY SHARES OF €0.10 EACH IDENTIFICATION CODE: IE00BJ34P519 b) Nature of the transaction ACQUISITION OF ORDINARY SHARES c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) of Ordinary Shares €0.90358 100,000 d) Aggregated information — Aggregated volume — Price N/A – single transaction e) Date of the transaction 12 AUGUST 2024 f) Place of the transaction EURONEXT DUBLIN g) Additional Information NONE Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation) 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name HUGH SCOTT-BARRETT 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status NON-EXECUTIVE CHAIRPERSON b) Initial Notification Amendment INITIAL NOTIFICATION 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name IRISH RESIDENTIAL PROPERTIES REIT PLC b) LEI 635400EOPACLULRENY18 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code ORDINARY SHARES OF €0.10 EACH IDENTIFICATION CODE: IE00BJ34P519 b) Nature of the transaction ACQUISITION OF ORDINARY SHARES c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) of Ordinary Shares €0.909 20,000 €0.903 65,000 d) Aggregated information — Aggregated volume — Price 85,000 ORDINARY SHARES OF €0.10 EACH AT AN AVERAGE PRICE OF €0.904 PER SHARE e) Date of the transaction 12 AUGUST 2024 f) Place of the transaction EURONEXT g) Additional Information NONE Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation) 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name STEFANIE FRENSCH 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR b) Initial Notification Amendment INITIAL NOTIFICATION 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name IRISH RESIDENTIAL PROPERTIES REIT PLC b) LEI 635400EOPACLULRENY18 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code ORDINARY SHARES OF €0.10 EACH IDENTIFICATION CODE: IE00BJ34P519 b) Nature of the transaction ACQUISITION OF ORDINARY SHARES c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) of Ordinary Shares €0.95 15,000 d) Aggregated information — Aggregated volume — Price N/A – single transaction e) Date of the transaction 13 AUGUST 2024 f) Place of the transaction FRANKFURT g) Additional Information NONE

