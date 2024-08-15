|
15.08.2024 12:00:05
Director/PDMR Shareholding
|
Irish Residential Properties REIT plc (IRES)
Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them
This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
|ISIN:
|IE00BJ34P519
|Category Code:
|DSH
|TIDM:
|IRES
|LEI Code:
|635400EOPACLULRENY18
|OAM Categories:
|3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
|Sequence No.:
|340917
|EQS News ID:
|1969029
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
Analysen zu Irish Residential Properties REIT PLCmehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Irish Residential Properties REIT PLC
|0,85
|-0,93%
