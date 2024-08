Britvic plc (BVIC )

Director/PDMR Shareholding



20-Aug-2024 / 11:40 GMT/BST



Britvic plc 20 August 2024 DIRECTOR/PDMR SHAREHOLDING Britvic plc (the “Company") was notified on 20 August 2024 that the following transactions have taken place in relation to the Britvic Share Incentive Plan (“SIP”). The SIP is an all-employee trust arrangement approved by HM Revenue and Customs, under which employees are able to buy ordinary shares in the Company of 20 pence each (“Shares”), using deductions from salary in each monthly pay period, and receive allocations of matching free Shares (“Matching Shares”). The following Directors purchased the number of Shares set out against their names below, at a price of 1,270.00 pence per Share, and were allocated for no consideration the number of Matching Shares (purchased by the SIP trustees at a price of 1,270.00 pence per Matching Share) set out against their names below: Name Role Number of Shares purchased Number of Matching Shares Simon Litherland Executive Director 12 4 Rebecca Napier Executive Director 11 4 As a result of the above transactions, the interests of the above Directors and their connected persons in the Company’s Shares (excluding options, awards under the Company’s LTIPs and interests as potential beneficiaries of the Company’s Employee Benefit Trusts) are as follows: Name Number of Shares Name of Connected Person Number of Shares Total Shares Percentage of Issued Share Capital Simon Litherland 453,211 - - 453,211 0.18% Rebecca Napier 13,416 - - 13,416 0.00% The attached notification, made in accordance with the UK Market Abuse Regulation, provides further information. Mollie Stoker Company Secretary Britvic plc LEI: 635400L3NVMYD4BVCI53

Notification of Transactions of Directors/Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibility and Persons Closely Associated with them Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated (a) Name Simon Litherland Reason for the notification (a) Position/status Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director (b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor (a) Name Britvic plc (b) LEI 635400L3NVMYD4BVCI53 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted (a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary shares of 20 pence each ISIN: GB00B0N8QD54 (b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition of shares under the Britvic Share Incentive Plan (c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) 1,270.00 pence 0 pence Volume(s) 12 (Partnership shares) 4 (Matching shares) (d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume

Price 16 shares £152.40 (e) Date and time of the transaction 2024/08/19 (f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON) Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated (a) Name Rebecca Napier Reason for the notification (a) Position/status Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director (b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor (a) Name Britvic plc (b) LEI 635400L3NVMYD4BVCI53 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted (a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary shares of 20 pence each ISIN: GB00B0N8QD54 (b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition of shares under the Britvic Share Incentive Plan (c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) 1,270.00 pence 0 pence Volume(s) 11 (Partnership shares) 4 (Matching shares) (d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume

Price 15 shares £139.70 (e) Date and time of the transaction 2024/08/19 (f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.