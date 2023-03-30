Discover Financial Services Announces 2023 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Discover Financial Services (NYSE: DFS) plans to hold its 2023 Annual Meeting of Shareholders virtually on Thursday, May 11, 2023, at 9:00 a.m. Central time. All shareholders of record of our outstanding shares of common stock at the close of business on March 13, 2023, are entitled to participate and vote at the Annual Meeting.

Shareholders can access the meeting at www.meetnow.global/MDTA9YP. For more information on how to register and participate in this year's Annual Meeting of Shareholders, please refer to the Questions and Answers about the Annual Meeting and Voting section within our 2023 proxy statement, on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available on Discover’s corporate website at https://investorrelations.discover.com.

Shareholders will be able to listen live to the Annual Meeting at www.meetnow.global/MDTA9YP. A replay of the meeting will be available shortly thereafter at https://investorrelations.discover.com.

About Discover

Discover Financial Services (NYSE: DFS) is a digital banking and payment services company with one of the most recognized brands in U.S. financial services. Since its inception in 1986, the company has become one of the largest card issuers in the United States. The company issues the Discover® card, America's cash rewards pioneer, and offers private student loans, personal loans, home loans, checking and savings accounts and certificates of deposit through its banking business. It operates the Discover Global Network® comprised of Discover Network, with millions of merchants and cash access locations; PULSE®, one of the nation's leading ATM/debit networks; and Diners Club International®, a global payments network with acceptance around the world. For more information, visit www.discover.com/company.

