|
28.09.2023 22:15:00
Discover Financial Services Announces Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Release on October 18, 2023, and Conference Call on October 19, 2023
Discover Financial Services (NYSE: DFS) plans to report its third quarter 2023 results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 18, 2023. The earnings release will be available through Discover's Investor Relations website at https://investorrelations.discover.com.
A conference call to discuss the firm's results, outlook and related matters will be held on Thursday, October 19, 2023, at 7:00 a.m. Central Time. The live audio webcast will be accessible to the general public through Discover’s Investor Relations website at https://investorrelations.discover.com. An audio replay will be available on the website following the call.
About Discover
Discover Financial Services (NYSE: DFS) is a digital banking and payment services company with one of the most recognized brands in U.S. financial services. Since its inception in 1986, the company has become one of the largest card issuers in the United States. The company issues the Discover® card, America's cash rewards pioneer, and offers private student loans, personal loans, home loans, checking and savings accounts and certificates of deposit through its banking business. It operates the Discover Global Network® comprised of Discover Network, with millions of merchants and cash access locations; PULSE®, one of the nation's leading ATM/debit networks; and Diners Club International®, a global payments network with acceptance around the world. For more information, visit www.discover.com/company.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230928913283/en/
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Discover Financial Servicesmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Discover Financial Servicesmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Discover Financial Services
|81,22
|0,67%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerVortageserholung setzt sich fort: ATX und DAX mit Aufschlägen zum Quartalsschluss -- Wall Street letztlich uneins -- Asiens Börsen gehen uneins ins Wochenende
Sowohl am heimischen als auch am deutschen Aktienmarkt griffen Anleger am Freitag zu. Die Anleger an den US-Börsen agierten am Freitag wankelmütig. Die wichtigsten asiatischen Indizes tendierten in unterschiedliche Richtungen.