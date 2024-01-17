17.01.2024 22:28:28

Discover Financial Services Profit Falls In Q4, misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Discover Financial Services (DFS) revealed earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $386 million, or $1.54 per share. This compares with $1.02 billion, or $3.74 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.51 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 12.9% to $4.20 billion from $3.72 billion last year.

Discover Financial Services earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $386 Mln. vs. $1.02 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.54 vs. $3.74 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $2.51 -Revenue (Q4): $4.20 Bln vs. $3.72 Bln last year.

