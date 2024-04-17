|
Discover Financial Services Q1 Profit Falls, misses estimates
(RTTNews) - Discover Financial Services (DFS) released earnings for first quarter that decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.
The company's bottom line came in at $274 million, or $1.10 per share. This compares with $931 million, or $3.55 per share, in last year's first quarter.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.95 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the quarter rose 12.6% to $4.21 billion from $3.74 billion last year.
Discover Financial Services earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q1): $274 Mln. vs. $931 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.10 vs. $3.55 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $4.21 Bln vs. $3.74 Bln last year.
