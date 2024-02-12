12.02.2024 22:15:00

Discover Financial Services to Present at 2024 RBC Capital Markets Global Financial Institutions Conference

John Greene, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Discover, will present at the 2024 RBC Capital Markets Global Financial Institutions Conference on Tuesday, March 5, 2024, at 11:20 a.m. ET.

A link to the live webcast will be posted on the day of the conference to Discover's Investor Relations website at http://investorrelations.discover.com. A replay will be available for 90 days after the conference at the same website address.

About Discover

Discover Financial Services (NYSE: DFS) is a digital banking and payment services company with one of the most recognized brands in U.S. financial services. Since its inception in 1986, the company has become one of the largest card issuers in the United States. The company issues the Discover® card, America's cash rewards pioneer, and offers private student loans, personal loans, home loans, checking and savings accounts and certificates of deposit through its banking business. It operates the Discover Global Network® comprised of Discover Network, with millions of merchants and cash access locations; PULSE®, one of the nation's leading ATM/debit networks; and Diners Club International®, a global payments network with acceptance around the world. For more information, visit www.discover.com/company.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Discover Financial Servicesmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Discover Financial Servicesmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Discover Financial Services 100,55 0,61% Discover Financial Services

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Börsen liefern freundliche Vorgaben für den ATX-Start -- DAX vorbörslich höher -- Gewinne in Asien
In Deutschland zeichnet sich ein positiver Handelsstart ab. Die Anleger in Asien greifen am Donnerstag zu.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen