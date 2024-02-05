|
05.02.2024 22:15:00
Discover Financial Services to Present at UBS Financial Services Conference
John Greene, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Discover, will present at the UBS Financial Services Conference on Monday, February 26, 2024, at 10:30 a.m. ET.
A link to the live webcast will be posted on the day of the conference to Discover's Investor Relations website at http://investorrelations.discover.com. A replay will be available for 90 days after the conference at the same website address.
About Discover
Discover Financial Services (NYSE: DFS) is a digital banking and payment services company with one of the most recognized brands in U.S. financial services. Since its inception in 1986, the company has become one of the largest card issuers in the United States. The company issues the Discover® card, America's cash rewards pioneer, and offers private student loans, personal loans, home loans, checking and savings accounts and certificates of deposit through its banking business. It operates the Discover Global Network® comprised of Discover Network, with millions of merchants and cash access locations; PULSE®, one of the nation's leading ATM/debit networks; and Diners Club International®, a global payments network with acceptance around the world. For more information, visit www.discover.com/company.
