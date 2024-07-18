18.07.2024 13:45:00

Disney Just Broke a Box Office Record: Will the Stock Mount a Comeback in 2024?

Is the box office back? Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS) seems to think so. The global entertainment giant is getting its mojo back at the movie theater with the release of Inside Out 2 from its Pixar subsidiary. It is the first movie to breach $1 billion in global box office sales for Disney since the COVID-19 pandemic and is already one of the top-selling animated movies of all-time.However, box office success has not translated to Disney's stock price yet. Shares are down over the past month while the broad-market S&P 500 index is soaring. The company's stock has only posted a 23% return cumulatively in the last 10 years. The S&P 500 has posted a 240% return in that same time.With its box office dominance returning and the stock still cheap, should investors scoop up some Disney shares below $100?

25.06.24 Walt Disney Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
07.05.24 Walt Disney Kaufen DZ BANK
27.03.24 Walt Disney Buy UBS AG
08.01.24 Walt Disney Buy UBS AG
05.09.23 Walt Disney Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Aktien in diesem Artikel

Box 24,42 -0,37% Box
Walt Disney 88,24 -0,63% Walt Disney
Walt Disney Company Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.125 Shs 2 480,00 2,27% Walt Disney Company Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.125 Shs

