Disney Just Broke a Box Office Record: Will the Stock Mount a Comeback in 2024?

Is the box office back? Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS) seems to think so. The global entertainment giant is getting its mojo back at the movie theater with the release of Inside Out 2 from its Pixar subsidiary. It is the first movie to breach $1 billion in global box office sales for Disney since the COVID-19 pandemic and is already one of the top-selling animated movies of all-time.However, box office success has not translated to Disney 's stock price yet. Shares are down over the past month while the broad-market S&P 500 index is soaring. The company's stock has only posted a 23% return cumulatively in the last 10 years. The S&P 500 has posted a 240% return in that same time.With its box office dominance returning and the stock still cheap, should investors scoop up some Disney shares below $100?