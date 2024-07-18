|
18.07.2024 13:45:00
Disney Just Broke a Box Office Record: Will the Stock Mount a Comeback in 2024?
Is the box office back? Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS) seems to think so. The global entertainment giant is getting its mojo back at the movie theater with the release of Inside Out 2 from its Pixar subsidiary. It is the first movie to breach $1 billion in global box office sales for Disney since the COVID-19 pandemic and is already one of the top-selling animated movies of all-time.However, box office success has not translated to Disney's stock price yet. Shares are down over the past month while the broad-market S&P 500 index is soaring. The company's stock has only posted a 23% return cumulatively in the last 10 years. The S&P 500 has posted a 240% return in that same time.With its box office dominance returning and the stock still cheap, should investors scoop up some Disney shares below $100?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Walt Disneymehr Nachrichten
|
17.07.24
|Dow Jones-Handel aktuell: Dow Jones liegt im Plus (finanzen.at)
|
17.07.24
|NYSE-Handel: Dow Jones am Mittwochmittag mit Zuschlägen (finanzen.at)
|
15.07.24
|Dow Jones 30 Industrial-Titel Walt Disney-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte ein Walt Disney-Investment von vor 5 Jahren eingefahren (finanzen.at)
|
10.07.24
|Gewinne in New York: Dow Jones schließt im Plus (finanzen.at)
|
10.07.24
|NYSE-Handel: Dow Jones legt zu (finanzen.at)
|
10.07.24
|Börse New York in Grün: Dow Jones am Mittwochmittag in der Gewinnzone (finanzen.at)
|
10.07.24
|Streaming : Netflix und Disney unterbinden das Teilen von Passwörtern - Vergrault das die Kunden? (Handelsblatt)
|
09.07.24
|Neuer Kreuzfahrtschiff-Auftrag für Meyer Werft (dpa-AFX)
Analysen zu Walt Disneymehr Analysen
|25.06.24
|Walt Disney Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|07.05.24
|Walt Disney Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|27.03.24
|Walt Disney Buy
|UBS AG
|08.01.24
|Walt Disney Buy
|UBS AG
|05.09.23
|Walt Disney Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|25.06.24
|Walt Disney Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|07.05.24
|Walt Disney Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|27.03.24
|Walt Disney Buy
|UBS AG
|08.01.24
|Walt Disney Buy
|UBS AG
|05.09.23
|Walt Disney Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|25.06.24
|Walt Disney Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|07.05.24
|Walt Disney Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|27.03.24
|Walt Disney Buy
|UBS AG
|08.01.24
|Walt Disney Buy
|UBS AG
|05.09.23
|Walt Disney Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|09.11.22
|Walt Disney Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Box
|24,42
|-0,37%
|Walt Disney
|88,24
|-0,63%
|Walt Disney Company Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.125 Shs
|2 480,00
|2,27%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerWeltweite IT-Probleme: ATX und DAX gehen schwächer ins Wochenende -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mehrheitlich in Rot
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Markt gaben vor dem Wochenende nach. Der US-Leitindex zeigte sich am Freitag in Rot. Die asiatischen Aktienmärkte wurden zum Wochenschluss überwiegend von den Bären dominiert.