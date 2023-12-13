Distribution Solutions Group Announces New Authorization of the Share Repurchase Program

Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGR) ("DSG" or the "Company"), a premier specialty distribution company, today announced that its Board of Directors has approved a common share repurchase authorization of $25 million. This authorization is in addition to approximately $4.0 million still available under previous authorizations. During fiscal year 2023 to date, the Company has repurchased approximately $3.6 million of its common stock.

"We continue to expect solid free cash flow generation in 2023 and 2024, which provides flexibility and liquidity to invest in growth, pay down debt, and opportunistically repurchase our stock,” said Bryan King, CEO and Chairman of the Board. "The Board’s decision to expand DSG’s share repurchase program demonstrates our collective confidence in our strategic plan to drive profitable growth, generate long-term returns and create shareholder value. Our balance sheet remains strong, and this repurchase authorization fits into our broader capital allocation strategy.”

Repurchases may be made at management’s discretion from time to time on the open market or through privately negotiated transactions as part of the Company's ongoing capital allocation strategy.

About Distribution Solutions Group, Inc.

Distribution Solutions Group ("DSG”) is a premier multi-platform specialty distribution company providing high touch, value-added distribution solutions to the maintenance, repair & operations (MRO), the original equipment manufacturer (OEM) and the industrial technologies markets. DSG was formed through the strategic combination of Lawson Products, a leader in MRO distribution of C-parts, Gexpro Services, a leading global supply chain services provider to manufacturing customers, and TestEquity, a leader in electronic test & measurement solutions.

Through its collective businesses, DSG is dedicated to helping customers lower their total cost of operation by increasing productivity and efficiency with the right products, expert technical support and fast, reliable delivery to be a one-stop solution provider. DSG serves approximately 170,000 customers in several diverse end markets supported by approximately 3,800 dedicated employees and strong vendor partnerships. DSG ships from strategically located distribution and service centers to customers in North America, Europe, Asia, South America and the Middle East.

For more information on Distribution Solutions Group please visit www.distributionsolutionsgroup.com.

