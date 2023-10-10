Distribution Solutions Group Announces Timing for Third Quarter 2023 Results and Conference Call

Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: DSGR) ("DSG” or the "Company"), a premier, multi-platform distribution company today announced that it will report results for the third quarter 2023 on Thursday, November 2, 2023, pre-market. The Company will host a conference call with prepared remarks beginning at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time. Refer to the Company’s investor relations Events page for the supplemental slides at https://investor.distributionsolutionsgroup.com/news/events.

By Phone: At least 10 minutes before the call start time, please dial toll-free in the U.S. 1-888-506-0062 (internationally dial 1-973-528-0011), then use the participant access code 881987. A replay will be available through November 16, 2023, by dialing 1-877-481-4010 (internationally dial 1-919-882-2331), using the replay passcode 49043. By Webcast: Connect to the webcast via the Events page of Distribution Solutions Group’s Investor Relations website at https://investor.distributionsolutionsgroup.com/news/events. Please log in at least 10 minutes in advance to register and download any necessary software. A replay will be available shortly after the call.

About Distribution Solutions Group, Inc.

DSG is a premier, multi-platform specialty distribution company providing high-touch, value-added distribution solutions to the maintenance, repair & operations (MRO), the original equipment manufacturer (OEM) and the industrial technologies markets. DSG was formed through the strategic combination of Lawson Products, a leader in MRO distribution of C-parts, Gexpro Services, a leading global supply chain services provider to manufacturing customers, and TestEquity, a leader in electronic test & measurement solutions.

Through its collective businesses, DSG is dedicated to helping customers lower their total cost of operation by increasing productivity and efficiency with the right products, expert technical support and fast, reliable delivery to be a one-stop solution provider. DSG serves approximately 170,000 customers in several diverse end markets supported by approximately 3,800 dedicated employees and strong vendor partnerships. DSG ships from strategically located distribution and service centers to customers in North America, Europe, Asia, South America and the Middle East.

For more information on Distribution Solutions Group please visit www.distributionsolutionsgroup.com.

