30.08.2023 13:30:00
Distribution Solutions Group Presenting at the Jefferies Industrial Conference
Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: DSGR) ("DSG” or the "Company"), a premier multi-platform specialty distribution company today announced that management will present at the Jefferies Industrial Conference at 8:00 a.m. ET on Wednesday, September 6, 2023, at the New York Marriott Marquis in New York City, NY. The presentation will be webcast and can be accessed through the investor relations section of the company’s website: https://investor.distributionsolutionsgroup.com/news/events.
About Distribution Solutions Group, Inc.
DSG is a premier multi-platform specialty distribution company providing high touch, value-added distribution solutions to the maintenance, repair & operations (MRO), the original equipment manufacturer (OEM) and the industrial technologies markets. DSG was formed through the strategic combination of Lawson Products, a leader in MRO distribution of C-parts, Gexpro Services, a leading global supply chain services provider to manufacturing customers, and TestEquity, a leader in electronic test & measurement solutions.
Through its collective businesses, DSG is dedicated to helping customers lower their total cost of operation by increasing productivity and efficiency with the right products, expert technical support and fast, reliable delivery to be a one-stop solution provider. DSG serves approximately 170,000 customers in several diverse end markets supported by approximately 3,800 dedicated employees and strong vendor partnerships. DSG ships from strategically located distribution and service centers to customers in North America, Europe, Asia, South America and the Middle East.
For more information on Distribution Solutions Group please visit www.distributionsolutionsgroup.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230829701456/en/
