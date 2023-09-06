Distribution Solutions Group to Host Investor Day on September 28, 2023, Including Product Solutions Showcase

Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: DSGR) ("DSG" or the "Company") announced today that it will host an Investor Day on Thursday, September 28, 2023, at City Club of Fort Worth in Texas.

During the DSG Investor Day, executive management and operational leaders will present the Company’s long-term vision, growth strategies and capital deployment priorities. The Investor Day will also showcase DSG’s premier, multi-platform specialty distribution products, services, and solutions, and provide valuable insights into current and future operating company’s initiatives to grow revenue, improve profitability and generate cash flow at Distribution Solutions Group.

DSG’s Chairman and CEO, Bryan King, will host the event, which will include an outline of the Company’s growth plans with a panel discussion about each of the Company’s three major business lines, along with a question-and-answer session with investors.

"We look forward to sharing our strategic plans for further top-line growth, margin expansion and free cash flow generation, as well as a discussion of our capital allocation priorities and plans for long-term shareholder value creation,” said Bryan King, DSG’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

In-person attendees must register in advance. To register for the DSG Investor Day, please contact shooser@threepa.com or smartin@threepa.com.

Interested investors and other parties may also listen to the DSG Investor Day via webcast at https://investor.distributionsolutionsgroup.com/news/events.

Event: Distribution Solutions Group Investor Day

Date: Thursday, September 28, 2023

Program Time: 11:45am – 3:45pm CT

Location: City Club of Fort Worth – 301 Commerce Street, Fort Worth, TX 76102

About Distribution Solutions Group, Inc.

DSG is a multi-platform specialty distribution company providing high touch, value-added distribution solutions to the maintenance, repair & operations (MRO), the original equipment manufacturer (OEM) and the industrial technologies markets. DSG was formed through the strategic combination of Lawson Products, a leader in MRO distribution of C-parts, Gexpro Services, a leading global supply chain services provider to manufacturing customers, and TestEquity, a leader in electronic test & measurement solutions.

Through its collective businesses, DSG is dedicated to helping customers lower their total cost of operation by increasing productivity and efficiency with the right products, expert technical support and fast, reliable delivery to be a one-stop solution provider. DSG serves approximately 170,000 customers in several diverse end markets supported by approximately 3,800 dedicated employees and strong vendor partnerships. DSG ships from strategically located distribution and service centers to customers in North America, Europe, Asia, South America and the Middle East.

For more information on Distribution Solutions Group please visit www.distributionsolutionsgroup.com.

