07.02.2024 13:30:00
Distribution Solutions Group to Participate in the Gabelli Funds 34th Annual Pump, Valve, and Water Symposium on February 22nd
Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: DSGR) ("DSG” or the "Company"), a premier, multi-platform specialty distribution company today announced that management is participating in the Gabelli Funds 34th Annual Pump, Valve, & Water Symposium on Thursday, February 22, 2024 at 10 am ET at The Yale Club, 50 Vanderbilt Avenue, New York, NY.
For more information, please reference this registration link: https://www.gabelli.com/conferences/pvw.
About Distribution Solutions Group, Inc.
DSG is a premier, multi-platform specialty distribution company providing high-touch, value-added distribution solutions to the maintenance, repair & operations (MRO), the original equipment manufacturer (OEM) and the industrial technologies markets. DSG was formed through the strategic combination of Lawson Products, a leader in MRO distribution of C-parts, Gexpro Services, a leading global supply chain services provider to manufacturing customers, and TestEquity, a leader in electronic test & measurement solutions.
Through its collective businesses, DSG is dedicated to helping customers lower their total cost of operation by increasing productivity and efficiency with the right products, expert technical support and fast, reliable delivery to be a one-stop solution provider. DSG serves approximately 170,000 customers in several diverse end markets supported by approximately 3,800 dedicated employees and strong vendor partnerships. DSG ships from strategically located distribution and service centers to customers in North America, Europe, Asia, South America and the Middle East.
For more information on Distribution Solutions Group please visit www.distributionsolutionsgroup.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240206259530/en/
