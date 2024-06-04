Distribution Solutions Group to Present and Host 1x1 Meetings at the 14th Annual East Coast IDEAS Conference on June 12, 2024

Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: DSGR) ("DSG” or the "Company"), a premier, multi-platform specialty distribution company today announced that management is participating in the 14th Annual East Coast IDEAS Conference at the Jay Conference Center – Bryant Park in New York City on June 12, 2024.

The Company will host 1x1 investor meetings throughout the day, and their presentation time is 11:30 a.m.–12:05 p.m. ET on June 12th. The presentation will be webcast and accessed through the IR section of the Company’s website: https://investor.distributionsolutionsgroup.com/news/events.

About Distribution Solutions Group, Inc.

DSG is a premier, multi-platform specialty distribution company providing high-touch, value-added distribution solutions to the maintenance, repair & operations (MRO), the original equipment manufacturer (OEM) and the industrial technologies markets. DSG was formed through the strategic combination of Lawson Products, a leader in MRO distribution of C-parts, Gexpro Services, a leading global supply chain services provider to manufacturing customers, and TestEquity, a leader in electronic test & measurement solutions.

Through its collective businesses, DSG is dedicated to helping customers lower their total cost of operation by increasing productivity and efficiency with the right products, expert technical support and fast, reliable delivery to be a one-stop solution provider. DSG serves approximately 180,000 customers in several diverse end markets supported by approximately 3,700 dedicated employees and strong vendor partnerships. DSG ships from strategically located distribution and service centers to customers in North America, Europe, Asia, South America and the Middle East.

