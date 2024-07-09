DiversityComm Magazine Names Fifth Third as a 2024 Top Diverse Employer

Fifth Third has been recognized by DiversityComm Magazine as a 2024 Top Diverse Employer for its excellence in outreach and accessibility to minority groups, veterans, women, individuals with disabilities, and the LGBTQ+ community.

"At Fifth Third, we aspire to create an intentionally inclusive, diverse and thriving community,” said Chief Inclusion Officer Stephanie A. Smith. "We strive to provide an environment in which each employee feels valued, respected and understood, and we pride ourselves in bringing our authentic selves and our best thinking into the workplace.”

Fifth Third’s inclusive employment practices include a robust network of nine Business Resource Groups that empower employees to advance inclusion efforts and to access development opportunities, support business solutions and get involved in the community.

"Creating a culture of belonging and connection where employees feel cared for and valued is critical to our success and ingrained in our core values,” said Chief Human Resources Officer Nancy Pinckney. "We believe that inclusion creates the opportunity for all to thrive.”

Fifth Third is also a longtime supporter of Project SEARCH, a one-year program that helps high school students with disabilities transition into the workforce. Since the program’s inception in 2005, Fifth Third has trained 407 individuals, including 34 current employees, as one of 700 Project SEARCH locations worldwide.

DiversityComm’s Best of the Best Companies for Diversity is an annual list of companies that are leading the way in promoting diversity and creating inclusive work environments.

The list features companies from a range of industries that are committed to recruiting, retaining, and promoting a diverse workforce. The magazine’s methodology includes reviewing surveys and compiling independent data from various public sources such as 10-K Annual Reports, reader feedback, market studies, interviews, community engagement, and participation in conferences.

Fifth Third’s inclusive employment practices have consistently been recognized for excellence, including:

Achieved 100 score on the Corporate Equality Index administered by the Human Rights Campaign Foundation for eight consecutive years.

Achieved 100 score on the 2023 Disability Equality Index and named one of the Best Places to Work for People with Disabilities.

Named among 2023 Forbes Best Employers for Diversity.

Named among 2023 America’s Greatest Workplaces for Women by Newsweek.

Named among 2024 America's Greatest Workplaces for LGBTQ+ by Newsweek.

About Fifth Third

Fifth Third is a bank that’s as long on innovation as it is on history. Since 1858, we’ve been helping individuals, families, businesses and communities grow through smart financial services that improve lives. Our list of firsts is extensive, and it’s one that continues to expand as we explore the intersection of tech-driven innovation, dedicated people and focused community impact. Fifth Third is one of the few U.S.-based banks to have been named among Ethisphere’s World’s Most Ethical Companies® for several years. With a commitment to taking care of our customers, employees, communities and shareholders, our goal is not only to be the nation’s highest performing regional bank, but to be the bank people most value and trust.

Fifth Third Bank, National Association is a federally chartered institution. Fifth Third Bancorp is the indirect parent company of Fifth Third Bank and its common stock is traded on the NASDAQ® Global Select Market under the symbol "FITB." Investor information and press releases can be viewed at www.53.com. Deposit and credit products provided by Fifth Third Bank, National Association. Member FDIC.

About DiversityComm Magazine

DiversityComm Magazine is one of the nation’s fastest-growing magazines, promoting the advancement of diversity in all aspects of business and employment to ensure equal opportunity.

