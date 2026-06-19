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ISIN: PLCOMES00020
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19.06.2026 11:14:00
Divorced Couples Have a Surprising Advantage When It Comes to Social Security
Divorce can, in general, be pretty rough on your finances. But, in some cases, it can actually be beneficial when you are claiming Social Security benefits.That's because, in certain cases, the rules for claiming a certain type of Social Security benefit are actually more favorable for people who are divorced compared with those who are still married.Here's the advantage that those who are divorced may have when it comes to their Social Security claim.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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