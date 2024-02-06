|
06.02.2024 13:33:13
Dnow To Acquire Whitco Supply, Terms Not Disclosed
(RTTNews) - Tuesday, Dnow Inc. (DNOW) announced an agreement to acquire Whitco Supply, LLC, a provider of energy products and solutions to the midstream market.
The deal has been finalized in an all-cash transaction. However, the terms of the agreement have not been disclosed yet and further information will be shared after the regulatory approval process and other customary closing conditions.
David Cherechinsky, president and CEO of Dnow, expressed enthusiasm about the acquisition, stating, "Whitco Supply brings a talented team with extensive product expertise that will enable us to support an expanded set of customers in the midstream and other markets..."
The company also said that for now, both Dnow Inc. and Whitco Supply, LLC will operate independently and separately.
