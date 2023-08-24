24.08.2023 22:30:00

Docebo Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences in September

Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ: DCBO; TSX:DCBO) ("Docebo” or the "Company”), a leading artificial intelligence (AI)-powered learning solutions provider, today announced that members of its management team will present at the following investor and software industry conferences in September 2023:

Citi’s 2023 Global Technology Conference - September 7 - In-person - New York

SaaStrAnnual 2023 - Lessons (Un)Learned: Successes and Setbacks on the Road to $1B with Docebo's President and COO - September 7 - In-person - San Mateo County Events Center

For more information about these and other events, access the events and presentations page on Docebo’s investor relations website https://www.docebo.inc.

Conferences that have public presentations will be webcast and available on the "Events & Presentations” section of the Company’s investor relations website.

About Docebo

Docebo is redefining the way enterprises leverage technology to create and manage content, deliver training, and understand the business impact of their learning experiences. With Docebo’s multi-product learning solutions, enterprises around the world are equipped to tackle any learning challenge and create a true learning culture within their organization.

