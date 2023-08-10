Docebo Partners with Google Cloud on Generative AI

Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ: DCBO; TSX: DCBO), a leading provider of learning platforms with a foundation in artificial intelligence (AI) and innovation, has announced it is partnering with Google Cloud to enhance Docebo’s ability to train enterprise workforces, customers, and related external communities with generative AI technologies.

Through the partnership, Docebo expects to leverage Google Cloud's generative AI services, alongside its own AI development roadmap, to commercialize innovative solutions that transform the delivery of personalized learning at scale.

Docebo and Google Cloud expect to hold an upcoming Generative AI Learning Technology Hackathon to test and expand capabilities, while facilitating the integration of cutting-edge features and functionalities into Docebo's Learning Platform. The Generative AI Learning Technology Hackathon is expected to involve collaboration among teams of technical and use case experts in a timed competition to apply AI to learning technology solutions.

Claudio Erba, Docebo's Founder and CEO, commented, "We are thrilled to partner with Google Cloud and hold this exciting hackathon. This event marks a significant milestone in the integration of AI into learning technology solutions, and Docebo is excited to see what innovative solutions the hackathon teams will produce.”

"Docebo’s partnership with Google Cloud to strengthen training of enterprise workforces and customers with generative AI technologies will transform learning,” said Jim Anderson, Vice President, NA Partners Ecosystem & Channels at Google Cloud. "We look forward to working with Docebo to drive innovative expert capabilities across industries.”

About Docebo

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO; TSX:DCBO) is redefining the way enterprises leverage technology to create and manage content, deliver training, and measure the business impact of their learning programs. With Docebo’s end-to-end learning platform, organizations worldwide are equipped to deliver scaled, personalized learning across all their audiences and use cases, driving growth and powering their business.

