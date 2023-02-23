23.02.2023 22:30:00

Docebo to Host Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2022 Conference Call

Docebo Inc. (Nasdaq:DCBO; TSX:DCBO) ("Docebo" or the "Company"), a leading artificial intelligence(AI)-powered learning solutions provider, announced today that it will hold a conference call to discuss its fourth quarter fiscal year 2022 results on Thursday, March 9, 2023 at 8:00 a.m. (ET). The call will be hosted by Claudio Erba, Chief Executive Officer, Alessio Artuffo, President and Chief Operating Officer, and Sukaran Mehta, Chief Financial Officer, followed by a question and answer period. Docebo will report its financial results in the morning prior to the call.

Fourth Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Conference Call Details:

Date:

   

Thursday, March 9, 2023

Time:

   

8:00 a.m. (ET)

Dial-in number:

   

416-764-8646 or 1-888-396-8049

Italy: +39 800 797 692

UK: +44 0800 652 2435

Live webcast:

   

https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/220009157
Webcast will be archived for 90 days and available at http://investors.docebo.com

Replay:

   

416-764-8692 or 1-877-674-7070
Available until March 16, 2023

Replay passcode:

   

609144#

About Docebo

Docebo is redefining the way enterprises leverage technology to create and manage content, deliver training, and understand the business impact of their learning experiences. With Docebo’s multi-product learning suite, enterprises around the world are equipped to tackle any learning challenge and create a true learning culture within their organization.

Learn why enterprises love Docebo by visiting our customer stories page.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Docebo Inc Registered Shs -144A- Reg Smehr Nachrichten

Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu Docebo Inc Registered Shs -144A- Reg Smehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Docebo Inc Registered Shs -144A- Reg S 34,39 -4,58% Docebo Inc Registered Shs -144A- Reg S

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Angst vor weiteren Zinssteigerungen: ATX geht etwas tiefer ins Wochenende -- DAX schließt deutlich im Minus -- Wall Street letztlich rot -- Asiens Märkte mehrheitlich schwächer
Der heimische Aktienmarkt konnte zwischenzeitliche Gewinne am Freitag nicht halten und schloss im Minus. Der deutsche Leitindex fiel noch deutlicher zurück. Die Wall Street notierte am letzten Handelstag der Woche tiefer. An den Börsen in Fernost war am Freitag keine einheitliche Tendenz auszumachen.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen