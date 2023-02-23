|
23.02.2023 22:30:00
Docebo to Host Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2022 Conference Call
Docebo Inc. (Nasdaq:DCBO; TSX:DCBO) ("Docebo" or the "Company"), a leading artificial intelligence(AI)-powered learning solutions provider, announced today that it will hold a conference call to discuss its fourth quarter fiscal year 2022 results on Thursday, March 9, 2023 at 8:00 a.m. (ET). The call will be hosted by Claudio Erba, Chief Executive Officer, Alessio Artuffo, President and Chief Operating Officer, and Sukaran Mehta, Chief Financial Officer, followed by a question and answer period. Docebo will report its financial results in the morning prior to the call.
Fourth Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Conference Call Details:
|
Date:
|
Thursday, March 9, 2023
|
Time:
|
8:00 a.m. (ET)
|
Dial-in number:
|
416-764-8646 or 1-888-396-8049
Italy: +39 800 797 692
UK: +44 0800 652 2435
|
Live webcast:
|
https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/220009157
|
Replay:
|
416-764-8692 or 1-877-674-7070
|
Replay passcode:
|
609144#
About Docebo
Docebo is redefining the way enterprises leverage technology to create and manage content, deliver training, and understand the business impact of their learning experiences. With Docebo’s multi-product learning suite, enterprises around the world are equipped to tackle any learning challenge and create a true learning culture within their organization.
Learn why enterprises love Docebo by visiting our customer stories page.
