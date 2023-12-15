15.12.2023 20:38:56

DocuSign To Explore Sale: WSJ

(RTTNews) - Shares of DocuSign (DOCU) jumped over 13% following a report from The Wall Street Journal that the e-signature company is exploring a sale.

According to the report, the company, which provides electronic signature products, could attract interest from private equity firms and technology companies.

The San Francisco-based company's current market capitalization is over $11 billion. DocuSign went public in 2018 and was valued at about $6 billion at that time.

The WSJ report said that discussions are in the early stages and there are no guarantees a deal will be reached.

DOCU is currently trading at $63.71, up $7.59 or 13.52%, on a volume of 16.6 million shares, on the Nasdaq. The stock opened its trading at $55.87 after closing Thurday at $56.12. The stock has traded between $38.11 and $69.45 in the past 52-week period.

