The S&P 500 index (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) needs a pick-me-up. As of Nov. 27, the benchmark is trading 7% below its peak. A lot of attention is going to the tech sector and artificial intelligence stocks. Investors are becoming more concerned not only about the spending boom's durability but also about what the ultimate returns will be. The market hates uncertainty.

But December, and its holiday cheer, is around the corner. It's a month that could bring some optimism. Since 1926, the total U.S. stock market (measured by the CRSP Value-Weighted Market Index) has produced an average total return of 1.6% in December, making it the third-best month historically, not far behind November and July. As 2026 comes to a close, the investment community is desperately hoping the odds of this trend holding up are in their favor.

Does the S&P 500 index really deserve its winning December reputation? Let's zoom in to a more recent time frame. Here's what the past 10 years suggest.

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