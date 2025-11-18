Dolby Laboratories Aktie

Dolby Laboratories für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: A0DNCY / ISIN: US25659T1079

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Times + Sales
Börsenplätze
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
18.11.2025 23:27:26

Dolby Laboratories Q4 Income Falls

(RTTNews) - Dolby Laboratories (DLB) released a profit for fourth quarter that Drops, from last year

The company's earnings came in at $49.3 million, or $0.51 per share. This compares with $58.6 million, or $0.61 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Dolby Laboratories reported adjusted earnings of $96.3 million or $0.99 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 0.7% to $307.0 million from $304.8 million last year.

Dolby Laboratories earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $49.3 Mln. vs. $58.6 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.51 vs. $0.61 last year. -Revenue: $307.0 Mln vs. $304.8 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.79 to $0.94 Next quarter revenue guidance: $315 to $345 mln

For the full year of fiscal 2026, the company expects revenues of $1.390 billion to $1.440 billion and adjusted earnings per share of $4.19 to $4.34.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Dolby Laboratories Inc.mehr Nachrichten