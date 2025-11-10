Dole Food Company Aktie

Dole Food Company für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A0YCZ1 / ISIN: US2566031017

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Times + Sales
Börsenplätze
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
10.11.2025 12:22:11

Dole Authorizes $100 Mln Share Repurchase Program

(RTTNews) - Dole plc (DOLE), a fresh produce provider, on Monday announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program of up to $100 million.

The company said it plans to fund the program using operating cash flow, existing cash balances, or available capacity under its revolving credit facility.

"The repurchase authorization forms part of a broader capital allocation strategy and reflects the company's commitment to driving long term sustainable shareholder value," Dole said in a statement.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Dole Food Company Incmehr Nachrichten

Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.