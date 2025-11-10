Dole Authorizes $100 Mln Share Repurchase Program

(RTTNews) - Dole plc (DOLE), a fresh produce provider, on Monday announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program of up to $100 million.

The company said it plans to fund the program using operating cash flow, existing cash balances, or available capacity under its revolving credit facility.

"The repurchase authorization forms part of a broader capital allocation strategy and reflects the company's commitment to driving long term sustainable shareholder value," Dole said in a statement.