|
14.03.2024 11:59:52
Dollar General Corporation Profit Drops In Q4, but beats estimates
(RTTNews) - Dollar General Corporation (DG) revealed earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.
The company's earnings totaled $401.81 million, or $1.83 per share. This compares with $659.14 million, or $2.96 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.75 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the quarter fell 3.3% to $9.86 billion from $10.20 billion last year.
Dollar General Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q4): $401.81 Mln. vs. $659.14 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.83 vs. $2.96 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $9.86 Bln vs. $10.20 Bln last year.
-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.50 to $1.60
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Dollar General Corporationmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Dollar General Corporationmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Dollar General Corporation
|140,00
|2,34%