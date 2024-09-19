|
19.09.2024 16:30:27
Dominion Energy Virginia Program Provides Easier Access To EV Charging For Homes
(RTTNews) - Dominion Energy Virginia Thursday announced the launch of the Residential Charger Program, a new turnkey solution for customers interested in a Level 2 home charging system for their electric vehicle (EV).
The program reduces upfront costs by allowing participating customers to pay for charging equipment and installation overtime on their monthly bills. It also reduces barriers to installation by offering turnkey implementation services from certified and licensed electricians.
"This program eliminates a significant barrier to EV ownership by simplifying the process to purchase and install a home charger," said Nathan Frost, General Manager of New Business & Customer Solutions for Dominion Energy. "We are excited to help empower our customers to reduce their fuel costs and their emissions at the same time."
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Dominion Energy Inc.mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Dominion Energy Inc.mehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Dominion Energy Inc.
|51,61
|0,29%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerHexensabbat: ATX und DAX gehen deutlich schwächer ins Wochenende -- Dow Jones schließt kaum verändert -- Asiens Börsen schließen im Plus
Der heimische und deutsche Aktienmarkt verbuchen am Freitag Verluste. US-Anleger hielten sich vor dem Wochenende zurück. Die asiatischen Börsen notierten zum Wochenschluss höher.